NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee and parts of Southern Kentucky will see scattered showers and storms push through the area ahead of a cold front this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for the possibility of gusty damaging winds with a few of the storms.







Those headed to the NASCAR race Sunday, should be prepared for possible delays due to the rain. Ahead of the front temperatures will be hot, with mid-90s expected.

The good news is that we expect cooler temperatures and lower humidity to start the upcoming workweek.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday should be in the mid-80s with much lower humidity and a refreshing northeasterly breeze. Lows at night should drop to the low to mid-60s.

Temperatures will return to the 90s this Wednesday.