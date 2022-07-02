NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Hit or miss” showers will continue throughout the holiday weekend. A few strong storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening.







A Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe storms is in place for Southern Kentucky. Storms may bring heavy downpours and damaging winds.

The risk that you will see rain where you’re located is between 30-50% through Monday. Highs will be in the low 90s, with mid-90s on Monday.

Don’t cancel your plans, BUT please keep an eye on the sky, and “When the thunder roars, go indoors”.

REMEMBER, lightning is a killer.

As you make plans for the 4th of July, just be aware a few showers and storms will be around, but not expected to be a complete washout. By the time of the fireworks show downtown at 9 p.m., we should be dry. Highs warm to the mid-90s Monday through Thursday with the heat index hovering near 100.

Next week the heat cranks back up! We’ll see upper 90s by mid-week.