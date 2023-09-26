After a dry spell across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, we could see some strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Areas mostly north of I-40 are under a Marginal Risk (level one out of five) for severe weather Wednesday. This risk has expanded since earlier Tuesday morning and now includes portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Cannon, Warren, and Van Buren counties.

Most of the strong storms are possible through the afternoon and evening when we temperatures would be the highest. Between the moisture and heat, some of these storms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail.

Rainfall accumulation models vary, but only vary from a tenth of an inch of rain to over an inch. Most of this rain will fall on Thursday and there could be another Marginal Risk issued for Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances are highest Wednesday and Thursday, but a few showers are possible Friday morning before drying out by the weekend.