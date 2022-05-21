NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday afternoon will be hot and humid with high temperatures reaching the 90s under a mostly sunny sky. A cold front will approach late in the day upping the storm threat late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.







While there may be an isolated storm in the afternoon, most of the action doesn’t happen until after 9 pm. A line of storms will slowly push east overnight into the early morning hours of Sunday. The severe weather window is brief, from about 9 p.m. until 3 a.m. As the storms push east of I-65 they will start to weaken bringing mainly showers to the Cumberland Plateau.

A Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe storms is in place west of I-65. The far northwest corner of Middle Tennessee and far western Southern Kentucky are under a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe storms. The tornado threat is low, but hail and damaging winds are possible.

A few lingering showers will stick around Sunday and temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the 70s!