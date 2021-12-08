NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the second time in a week, we’re looking at the potential for strong to severe storms across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

It starts with lighter showers late on Thursday and early Friday. We’ll catch a short break during the late morning and early afternoon Friday, but by Friday evening, we’ll see more showers and some storms as well.

Friday night into Saturday morning, a cold front will push a line of rain and storms through the region. This is when we will see the greatest potential for severe weather.

Storms will move from west to east, so the farther east you live, the later you’ll see the rain.

For this time period, the Storm Prediction Center has put us under a Slight (2/5) and Marginal (1/5) Risk. Storm threats include gusty winds, heavy rain, and while the threat for tornadoes is low, it’s not zero.

While December is typically the second least likely month for tornadoes in Middle Tennessee, the National Weather Service confirmed that six tornadoes touched down Monday morning after the state’s previous severe weather threat.