NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms are possible Wednesday. There is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for areas along I-40 and to the south.

While there are low-end chances for heavy rain, wind, and hail, there is no tornado threat with these storms.

There could be a few showers in the morning, but the best threat for strong storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

We could be looking up to half an inch or more in some areas along I-40 and the south.