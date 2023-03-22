NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk (level 2/5) for strong to severe storms from Logan County, Kentucky to Wilson and Grundy counties, pointing west for late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The main concern will come from gusty winds and heavy rain. Tornado and hail threat remain low, but not zero. This will mainly be an overnight event, so have a way to get watches and warnings.

Timing:

Friday will be warm and dry with a strong southerly wind warming us into the upper 70s nearing 80. As the main line will be out west, a few storms are possible in Southern Kentucky through mid-afternoon.

The main line of storms become organized between 7-9 p.m. near the Mississippi River. Storms will move east and become more widespread after midnight. The main concerns will be gusty winds and heavy rain.