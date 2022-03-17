NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong to severe storms are likely Friday. Most of Middle Tennessee is under a Slight Risk (2/5) except for the Plateau which is under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for storms.

We will see two rounds of storms. The first round will be from 7 a.m. until noon and even that round could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.







We are expecting a lull in the activity in the early afternoon which will lead to a second stronger round late afternoon into the evening. However, if the morning round lasts longer the second round may not be as bad so this is all conditional.







All modes of severe weather are possible including gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, and even a tornado or two.

Unfortunately, more rain and storms are expected next Tuesday into Wednesday. Even though we aren’t under a risk for severe storms, it is not far from our area so we need to be prepared.

Rain totals are forecast to be anywhere from 2 to over 4 inches next Tuesday and Wednesday so flooding is a concern.

