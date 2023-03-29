NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The News 2 Weather Authority is tracking the threat of severe storms across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Friday evening into early Saturday. Similar to our previous severe event last week, storms will impact the region during the night and you will want to remain on Weather Alert for the threat of severe storms.

Severe outlook

This is a big enhanced threat area outlined by the Storm Prediction Center. Stretching into the Midwest all the way into the Mid-South area. All of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under this severe risk: a level 3/5 Enhanced Risk along and west of Interstate 65, and east of I-65 is under a level 2/5 Slight Risk.

Timing:

First round: Early morning rain is expected Friday, but looks like it will be sub-severe.

Second Round: Storms begin to fire up just after 6pm and will gradually move east overnight. At this time, forecast models indicate the better instability, moisture, & wind dynamics are best west of I-65. This area would be favored for an increased chance of a tornado, but not ruled out for the entire area as the line of storms moves east.

The storm threat is cleared out of the Cumberland Plateau by 4 a.m. Saturday.

Main concerns will come from strong gusty winds, heavy rain and a few isolated tornadoes that cannot be ruled out.