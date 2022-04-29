NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has put areas north and west of Nashville under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms.

All modes of severe weather are possible, but they are low-end threats. You can expect heavy rain, wind, hail, and the tornado threat although very low is not zero.

The storms move in after 10 p.m. and continue into early Sunday morning. They should be gone by mid-morning.







Rainfall amounts could be anywhere from .5″ to 1.5″. Unfortunately, more unsettled weather heads our way next week.