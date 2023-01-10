NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.

The main threat will be damaging winds from these storms. However, there is a low-end flooding risk and tornado risk, too. Please have a way to get the warnings.

The timing looks to be from 4 a.m. through the early afternoon for the strongest storms. There will be some rain showers after, but they should not turn severe.

Behind this system, temperatures will plummet into the low 30s, and we could even see some snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning, especially on the Plateau.