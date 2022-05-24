NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday you need to stay weather alert as all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms.

What to expect Wednesday

The main threats from these storms will be wind, hail, and heavy rain. However, areas west of the Tennessee River have a low-end risk for a tornado.







There could be a few showers and storms in the morning, but the bulk of the activity will develop in the afternoon. Storms will continue through the evening pushing out around midnight.

What to expect Thursday

More storms are likely on Thursday and some of those storms could be strong as most of Middle TN and Southern KY are once again under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms.





There will be some storms in the morning hours with more widespread activity developing into lunchtime. They should move out by early evening.

The threats Thursday include wind, hail, and heavy rain. Right now, it does not look like there is a tornado threat.

There will be more showers on Friday, but it does not look like anything severe. The good news is we dry out and warm up just in time for the holiday weekend.