NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One round of storms affected our eastern counties earlier on Sunday. Meanwhile, areas to the west experienced sweltering temperatures and humidity that will help feed the second round of storms overnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until midnight (2 AM for Hardin and Decatur counties) for West Tennessee and until 1 AM for western Kentucky. Expect more watches to be issued later Sunday night.

FORECAST: Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Weather

The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Damaging wind gusts of 65-70 mph, hail up to 2″, and heavy downpours and lightning are the biggest threats. However, there is a chance for a few tornadoes, particularly in our far northern sections and in Kentucky.

Timing:

The approximate timing for the storms is from around 9 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Please stay weather aware throughout the night.

RADAR | Track weather across Tennessee live

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.