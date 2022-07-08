Strong storms are possible overnight into Saturday. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) both overnight and for Saturday afternoon.

The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and lots of lightning. The tornado threat has been removed.







There will be one round overnight and it should clear by sunrise.







There will be a second round late morning into the early evening of Saturday. This round is conditional on how long the first round lasts and could be stronger/weaker depending. We do dry out and turn less humid for Sunday.