NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms are likely Thursday and Friday. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for all of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky on both days.





The main threats will be wind, hail, lightning and heavy rain leading to flooding. There is no tornado threat, which is good news.

Storms will break out in the morning hours, but the strongest storms will be likely in the afternoon into the early evening hours.

Rainfall amounts could be anywhere from 1-4 inches over the next two days. More wet weather is expected over the weekend, too.