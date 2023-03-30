NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Once again we need to be Weather Alert overnight Friday night through early Saturday morning for strong storms that could contain damaging winds, downpours and potentially tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk (category 3 of 5) for areas generally from I-65 westward and a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5) from roughly I-65 eastward.

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has increased the tornado risk in the Enhanced Risk area (see below and read the line that is highlighted).

They have also increased the chances for 65 knot (75 mph) or higher wind gusts (read below and see the line that is highlighted):

To put it more simply, we have increased the tornado threat to the Medium level for areas from I-65 westward and the damaging wind threat to High.

TIMING: We anticipate two areas of storms, both of which could be strong or severe. One wave of storms is expected during the early to mid-evening hours, followed by a line of storms later. Please click through the photos below to cycle through the time frame.

In addition, there is a Wind Advisory for areas west of the Tennessee River for winds outside of the storms due to a strong low-pressure center passing to our northwest. Other advisories may be issued for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

It should be noted that on Saturday after the storms have passed, winds will still be gusting to 35 mph or higher throughout much of the day.