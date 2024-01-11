NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is a one-two punch coming to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. First, there’s the threat of strong storms and damaging winds Friday followed by dangerous cold and the area’s first real chance of measurable snow early next week.

Friday’s Severe Weather Risk

There is a slight risk (2/5) for areas south of I-40 and a marginal risk (1/5) for areas north of I-40. The biggest threat will be damaging winds, but there will also be heavy rain, possible hail, and a low-end tornado threat.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Trigg, Christian, Todd, and Muhlenberg Counties from 12 a.m. Friday through 12 a.m. Saturday. Wind gusts in that area could be as high as 60 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of the area from 6 a.m. Friday until 12 a.m. Saturday for wind gusts from 45-55mph. That can lead to downed trees and power outages.

Storms will start to fire up Friday morning after dawn. They quickly move across our area hitting the I-65 corridor between 8 a.m. – 9 a.m., and then move to the Plateau before noon. These storms will contain damaging winds and even a few spinning cells.

There will be a second line of storms in the early afternoon, but their strength will be determined by the morning round.

There could also be some snow flurries on the Plateau Friday night as cold air moves in for the weekend.

Winter Weather Threat

A winter system arrives late Sunday into early Monday. It does look like it will be all snow as arctic air will be coming along with it.

It is still too early to talk about snow totals, but it does look like most of Middle Tennessee could see the first measurable snow of the season.

The snow looks to be on again off again from late Sunday through early Tuesday. However, the biggest issue will be the dangerous cold that comes with it.

Morning lows will be in the single digits next Tuesday and Wednesday and wind chill values could be below zero. Also, we don’t get above freezing until Thursday, so any snow we do get will stick around next week.