NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The start of March will begin like a lion! Wednesday through Friday feature the risk of severe thunderstorms and possible flooding across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

This is the start of severe weather season, so remaining vigilant of the changing forecast is key.

Severe Outlooks & Tornado Watch

We are now under a tornado watch for Decatur county and a few more counties in West Tennessee. This watch will last until 10 p.m. However, everyone needs to be on guard tonight as we are all under a risk for severe storms. All threats are possible including isolated tornadoes, flooding, gusty winds, and hail.

Our western counties are under a marginal risk (1/5) Thursday and then Friday the risk increases to a slight risk (2/5) for areas along I-65 and east.

Future Tracker

Here is the general overview for the time periods you’ll want to be weather aware. The first is after 5 p.m. Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The second round starts Thursday afternoon and evening. The final round will be Friday morning through about midday. With these three time intervals, we are under marginal and slight risks in the area.

All modes of severe weather are possible with all three rounds. The biggest threats are gusty winds and heavy rain, however, the tornado and hail threats are not zero.

With heavy rain possible, much of the area is under a risk of flooding. A Flood Watch has been issued for Trigg, Decatur, Benton, Henry, Carroll, Perry, Wayne, Hickman, Lewis, Maury, Lawrence, Giles, Marshall, Bedford, Coffee, Grundy, Lincoln, Franklin & Moore Counties through 6 p.m. Friday.