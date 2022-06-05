NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Please stay weather aware for Monday as we are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. Most of Middle TN and Southern KY are included in this risk.

The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.











Storms will begin to fire up early Monday afternoon and continue through dinnertime. Another line of storms will make its way through in the overnight hours and into early Tuesday morning.

More storms are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, however we will dry out for Thursday.