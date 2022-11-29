NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rain and thunderstorms will be increasing Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, which is under a StormTracker Weather Alert as all severe weather threats are possible. While storms will occur Tuesday afternoon and evening, the primary timeframe for the strongest to severe storms will be late Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, therefore it will be imperative to have multiple ways to receive weather information.

Storm timing

The first batch of rain will enter areas along and west of the Tennessee River between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday. Storms will be marching east and gradually overspreading the entire region by 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. As the warm front lifts north, storms will increase after 9 p.m. through early Wednesday morning. The storms are expected to have cleared by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Latest outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Middle TN and Southern KY under the following risks:

Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for areas mostly east of I-840 in TN and east of I-65 in KY (including Cookeville, McMinnville, Lafayette, Carthage, Tompkinsville, Winchester, Altamont, Bowling Green, Jamestown).

Slight Risk (level 2/5) is the primary threat level for our area. This will cover locations along a line from Portland to Christiana to Lynchburg pointing west. (including Nashville, Waverly, Dover, Paris, Columbia, Camden, Linden, Cadiz, Hopkinsville, Pulaski, Lawrenceburg, Waynesboro, Lobelville, Decaturville).

We have zero counties under an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) at this time.

Severe weather threats

The primary weather threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Secondary (but not far off), an isolated tornado is possible (especially west of I-65 and south of I-40). Small hail is possible in some of the storms we see in the afternoon/early evening.

Regarding the heavy rain risk, this should not cause flash flooding. Water ponding for a period of time is likely as the storms pass through an area. Overall rain totals will be about one inch.

Future Tracker: Rain & Storms

Here is the latest outlook for storm timing. No problems this morning, sunshine with clouds gradually increasing. Storm focus will be across Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi through late morning. By early afternoon, storms start to enter our far west counties near the Tennessee River. These will increase toward Middle Tennessee for the evening commute home. This is round one of storms. Based on the weather environment, these should stay below severe criteria but capable of lightning, gusty winds, and very heavy rain. This will be the trend into the early evening.

Round two will feature the strongest storms as weather dynamics will peak as the warm front lifts north. This is where damaging wind gusts will be most likely, along with an isolated tornado. You’ll notice with FutureTracker that storms are more widespread across the area and will continue overnight. Storms will clear from west to east into Wednesday morning, exiting before sunrise.

Future Tracker: wind gusts

South wind increasing today with gusts reaching 30-40 mph as storms move in, potentially higher where stronger storms occur. Note that Wednesday morning the wind changes direction with more gusts because of the colder & drier air entering the region.

Future Tracker: temperatures

The focus here is the SHARP change in temperatures in a 24-hour period. Afternoon temperatures will be close to 70°, but by Wednesday morning we drop into the 50s and 40s, staying in the 40s for the afternoon.

Weather preparedness

It’s important to know your safety plan before severe weather occurs. Having a plan ahead of time saves you crucial seconds & minutes so that you can act immediately in the event that threatening weather is affecting your area.

The best way to get weather alerts is through a NOAA weather radio. Alert tones on this device will likely get your attention to the latest weather watch or warning for your county. Furthermore, the WKRN Weather App will provide you with live radar and alerts.

Our StormTracker team is ready to guide you through the weather alert.