NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for much of Middle Tennessee and all of Southern Kentucky. Storms could contain gusty winds, heavy rain and large hail.

Timing:

A round of storms move in early Sunday morning and will continue through midday.

A lull in storms is expected from midday through early evening Sunday leaving a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures will soar into the low 90s.

Then, we could see a few evening storms on the Upper Cumberland Plateau and those will drift east just after midnight.

Threats: Main concerns will come from strong gusty winds nearing 25-35 mph. In addition, we could see large hail up to 2 inches in diameter.