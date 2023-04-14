NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Great weather is on tap to begin the weekend but late Saturday night into Sunday morning, the risk of strong thunderstorms returns to the forecast.

The latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for the far western counties of Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Henry and Stewart counties in Middle Tennessee and Trigg county in Kentucky.

The greater severe risk will unfold across Arkansas on Saturday afternoon and evening. Significant heating ahead of a cold front and upper disturbance will likely trigger severe storms in Arkansas. By Saturday late evening, storms are moving toward the Tennessee River. As they arrive to Middle Tennessee, expect them to be gusty and perhaps strong, but the overall weather environment appears to be not conducive for widespread severe weather.

Rain clears out Sunday morning, but expect clouds to linger and colder temperatures. We start in the 60s Sunday morning but fall into the 50s with colder air moving in from the northwest.

The primary storm threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Severe potential for damaging wind gusts greater than 60 mph and hail is isolated. The tornado threat is extremely low in this weather setup.

A brief cooldown to start early next week, but then warming back to near 80 again by Wednesday.