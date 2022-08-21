NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Scattered storms will build in this afternoon and evening and a few may be strong. A marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather is in effect with damaging winds being the main threat. Heavy downpours may also lead to localized flooding.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

The storms will develop as a cold front moves south through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. There will be enough instability to possibly produce a few severe thunderstorms.

We will see scattered strong storms in the afternoon and evening, but a few may linger into the overnight south of I-40.