Warmer temperatures move in for the afternoon as winds turn to the south. We’ll see highs in the low to mid-60s (upper 50s east) under mostly sunny skies.

An active weather pattern moves in starting tomorrow and you will need to stay weather aware. Monday we’ll see a few showers throughout the day with highs in the mid-60s and gusty south winds.









Strong storms may develop late at night into early Tuesday morning. A slight risk (2/5) is in effect for portions of Carroll and Henry counties, while a marginal risk (1/5) is in effect for areas west of I-65.

More rain is anticipated Tuesday and highs will surge to near 70! Strong storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. A slight risk is in effect (2/5) for our southwestern counties and a marginal risk (1/5) for the rest of Middle Tennessee and all of Southern Kentucky.

Wednesday may be our only dry (but cool) day as more rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts for the two systems combined could run 4-5″ in most areas with 5-7″ possible in our north and northwestern areas.

Please be Weather Alert this week.