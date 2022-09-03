NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible at any time of the day this holiday weekend, including Labor Day Monday.

Today we have a Marginal Risk (1/5) of severe storms for our northwestern Middle Tennessee communities and Southern Kentucky. Damaging winds and hail are possible.







Heavy rainfall in a few of the storms could cause some localized flooding any time this weekend. ALSO, with many people venturing outdoors be aware of lightning and “When the thunder roars, go indoors”.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar







A slow-moving “cut-off low” in the upper atmosphere (named so because it is cut off from the jet stream and upper air currents) will be responsible for the high rain chances in the forecast not only this weekend but most of next week.





High temperatures will be held down to the low to mid-80s because of the increase in showers and storms.