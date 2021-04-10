Storms: So far, so good; a breezy afternoon & evening in store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far this afternoon, the instability of the atmosphere has been low in our eastern and northeastern counties that have been in the Marginal Risk category (1 of 5) for severe weather.

Odds are at this point, we have escaped strong storms there.

Future Tracker valid 4pm showing any strong activity out of our area

However, for the remainder of the afternoon and evening, it will be on the breezy side as low pressure passes to our north.

Wind gusts at 1:50 Saturday afternoon

Winds will run 15-20 mph with gusts 25-35 mph. These winds will not be related to storms, but nonetheless be a concern for boating or other outdoor activities.

It will turn slightly cooler tonight, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s northwest to low 50s elsewhere by daybreak, but a breezy and mild Sunday afternoon is in store with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be southwest and west 10-20 mph.