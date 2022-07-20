NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After an oppressive day of heat and humidity, storms are anticipated across parts of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky overnight. There will be plenty of heat and humidity for the activity to work with, even at night, with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the muggy 70s.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for most of Middle Tennessee and a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5) for parts of South Kentucky.

The biggest threats are damaging winds and heavy rain along with frequent lighting with a few of the storms.













These storms will be dropping south and southeast out of Kentucky. The approximate timing is beginning near 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. in our far northeastern counties and parts of Kentucky, with the rest of Middle Tennessee feeling the effects of the storms from midnight through 8 AM.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App

Temperatures on Thursday will be still warm, in the low to mid-90s, but that’s a few degrees down from Wednesday’s hot readings in the upper 90s in many areas.

Unfortunately, the heat increases as we head into the weekend when highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 with heat index values over 105 degrees.