MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first wave of storms on Saturday afternoon hit the northwestern areas of Mt. Juliet hard, creating a micro-burst with winds estimated to be up to 80 mph.

Areas along and off of Saundersville Road and Saundersville Ferry Road were hit the hardest with numerous trees and powerlines down.

(Courtesy: Wilson County EMA)

(Courtesy: Wilson County EMA)

(Courtesy: Wilson County EMA)

Middle Tennessee Electric said that a total of nine power poles were blown over in the storm, leaving thousands in the area without electricity. Crews worked overnight into the early morning hours of Sunday to restore power to the area.

National Weather Service (NWS) Lead Forecaster Sam Shamburger pointed out on his Twitter page that the damage was caused by a “micro-burst”, a strong downburst of winds from the thunderstorms. It passed very near the Old Hickory radar site. The bright red colors (circled in yellow) are the intense winds blowing away from the radar site (the dark circle).

Radar view of micro-burst

Below is the local storm report from the NWS:

(Courtesy: Daniel Cowan/Wilson County EMA)

To see more pictures, scroll through this slideshow:

(Courtesy: Wilson County EMA)

(Courtesy: Wilson County EMA)

(Courtesy: Wilson County EMA)

(Courtesy: Wilson County EMA)

(Courtesy: Wilson County EMA)