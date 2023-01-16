NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. This will be the third severe weather event we’ve had this month. What makes this round different is the small duration of storms, followed by dry conditions around Thursday afternoon.

Severe outlook

The far West and Southwest counties of Middle Tennessee are under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe weather. It is very possible to expect this risk to move farther northeast into more of Middle Tennessee. The level 2/5 Slight Risk is in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Weather setup

This storm system is currently impacting the western United States, an area hit hard by heavy rain and snow over recent weeks. It moves east in the next two days, increasing the snow potential across the Plains and the rain/severe risk in the South.

As it travels east, Gulf moisture will increase the instability of the atmosphere across the ArkLaTex and ArkLaMiss regions, eventually into Middle Tennessee by Wednesday evening.

Between 6-10 p.m. on Wednesday, storms will approach the Tennessee River. They will march east into early Thursday morning. Once the storms arrive, the primary severe weather risk will be damaging wind gusts. However, hail and a tornado are not ruled out. Brief heavy rain is expected, but flooding does not seem to be a concern.

Future Tracker

Here’s a look at the timing. Wednesday morning starts off cool thanks to a stalled boundary in our area, but it will lift north as a warm front in the afternoon. This will increase moisture to our area and will remain cloudy and windy. Wind gusts Wednesday are expected to be between 20-35 mph. Temperatures easily reach the mid 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances through late afternoon are low (greater in West Tennessee and west of the Mississippi River).

By Wednesday evening, storms will be approaching our Tennessee River counties and should impact all of Middle Tennessee overnight. Note that the storms are in a line, posing the greatest severe risk of damaging wind gusts.

This line moves swiftly through the early morning hours of Thursday, clearing out before sunrise. Dry conditions return by midday Thursday.

Rain amounts for this entire week (including rainfall from Monday and Tuesday) should total in the 1-2 inch range. We are over 50% of the average rainfall for January.

Stay with News 2 as Nashville’s Weather Authority of meteorologists track the storms.