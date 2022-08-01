NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for Southern Kentucky and portions of Middle Tennessee for early Tuesday morning.

Storms that do develop could contain gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail. Just north of Southern Kentucky counties is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) where the tornado risk is low, but not zero.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Storms will drop in after 4 a.m. Tuesday and drift south. The morning commute for some could be a bit dicey. As storms cross I-40, the intensity will go down. A few isolated storms will continue Tuesday midday. Those do not look severe.





