NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The summer heat and humidity is back and the atmosphere is primed for storms the next few days. While it will not affect everyone, you’ll want to be prepared at any time between now and Saturday.

Severe outlooks

The News 2 StormTracker team is watching the risk for storms over the next few days. On Thursday, all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). Friday, we are currently not in a defined risk area, but this could change. Saturday, a few strong storms are possible, especially in before midday. Much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a level 1/5, Marginal Risk.

Storm threats

The severe storm threats will mainly be for wind gusts and hail. Heavy rain and lightning will occur with any thunderstorm.

THURSDAY

A closer look at the severe outlook shows the entire WKRN News 2 viewing area under a level 1/5, Marginal Risk for a few severe storms.

We have been watching a storm complex weakening across parts of Missouri, Arkansas, and Western Kentucky. This complex will leave a boundary and when combined with daytime heating and available moisture, that could lead to scattered strong storms on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Future Tracker shows an isolated showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. Many will stay completely dry.

By Thursday evening, latest forecast guidance shows the possibility of a few storms entering Southern Kentucky and into Middle Tennessee. This chance remains possible overnight and early Friday morning.

FRIDAY

In our previous weather article, our western counties were under a severe risk for Friday. At this time, no counties are under a risk. However, we are watching storm complexes that could develop in the Central Plains and head in our direction.

Friday evening into early Saturday, storms could increase in coverage and intensity.

SATURDAY

Most of the region under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for Saturday. Storms on Saturday afternoon will be conditional. If there is a leftover boundary, a few could develop again in the afternoon hours with heating and available moisture.

Overall, as the weekend approaches the risk for rain will continue, decreasing by Sunday.

This is an evolving forecast, so stay tuned for updates the next few days from the News 2 Weather Team.