NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gusty winds blew a church steeple from its base at a South Nashville church as powerful storms moved through Middle Tennessee Wednesday night.

The steeple fell from the Tusculum Church of Christ on Nolensville Pike.

Thousands of people are still without power Thursday morning after the storms moved through Middle Tennessee.

The storms downed trees and power lines across the area, leaving behind damage across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.