HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – We had numerous reports of flash flooding from Tuesday night’s storms in Southern Kentucky. However, at around 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, there was a report of extensive tree damage around Gary Lane and Hillwood Circle, just south of Hopkinsville, in Christian County. These pictures are courtesy of the Christian County EMA.

There was also damage done to a person’s basement. The National Weather Service in Paducah said they may go out Wednesday to survey to see if the damage was done by a tornado or straight line winds.

A few strong storms are also expected for Wednesday. Make sure you have the WKRN Weather app handy!