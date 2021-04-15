Springtime winters: The folklore behind Tennessee’s little winters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are four basic springtime winters according to Tennessee folklore: Redbud, Dogwood, Locust, and Blackberry.

Do you remember the freeze at the beginning of this month? The Redbud trees were blooming, so that was our Redbud Winter.

Redbud Tree (Courtesy: Bonnie Hubbs)

During the last week or so, the Dogwoods have been blossoming, making this Dogwood Winter. And with several cold fronts coming to Middle Tennessee over the next few weeks, there is a chance for an extended Dogwood Winter this year.

Dogwood Trees

Usually, by early May, the Locust trees begin to bloom. A cool snap then will be our Locust Winter.

Locust Tree

And by mid to late May the blackberries are in full bloom, meaning it’s Blackberry Winter.

Blackberry blossoms (Courtesy of Sheila Feine)

And there’s actually one more that Lisa Patton’s mom told me about years ago. It’s called Cotton Britches Winter, usually coming late spring to early summer!