Strong storms possible across Middle Tennessee through Friday evening

Please stay weather alert now through Friday evening as we will have two rounds of strong storms.

A few strong storms will also be possible Thursday night into early Friday morning from Nashville and areas to the north and west. That area is under a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5.

Storms will move in just before midnight and continue into the morning ride into work. The biggest threats will be gusty winds and heavy rain.

Friday, we will see another line of strong storms develop east of I-65 which is why that area is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms.

Storms will break out late morning and continue through early evening. The biggest threats will once again be gusty winds and heavy rain.