Snowflakes in April? Parts of Tennessee could see wintry mix from cold front

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a beautiful couple of days, a cold front will swing through late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. It will drop temperatures significantly from the 70s on Tuesday to the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

As the cold air drops in and mixing with the moisture ahead of the front, we will see some light rain and the potential for a wintry mix.

Moving across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky mainly overnight into Wednesday morning.

The wintry mix/rain will be gone by 7 a.m. Wednesday. The sky will gradually clear and temperatures will hover in the mid-50s all afternoon.

