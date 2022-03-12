NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Snow is beginning to move out of Middle Tennessee after falling late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Some areas saw of few inches of snow, while other counties measured up to 5 inches.

All Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings were expired this morning. However, some counties will see a few lingering flurries throughout the remainder of the morning. Temperatures are expected to stay at or below freezing today which results in hazardous road conditions. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee are warning drivers to travel only if necessary.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas of Middle Tennessee saw as little as one inch of snow while other areas saw as much as five inches. Premilnary reports also show that snowfall totals remain spotty in some areas. Nashville International Airport saw less than 3 inches of snow, while Antioch saw up 5 inches of snow despite both areas residing in Davidson County.

Preliminary snow totals show that several areas received up to five inches or more of snow after the overnight snowfall. Red Boiling Springs and Westmoreland both gathered up to 5.5 inches of snow. Davidson and Williamson trailed not too far behind with both counties receiving up to 5 inches in some areas.

Southern Kentucky also reported some heavy snowfall amounts after winter weather moved in overnight. Russellville measured right at 5 inches while Bowling Green barely missed the 5-inch milestone only receiving 4.7 inches of snow.

Source: WKRN

According to the National Weather Service’s records, Middle Tennessee has seen at least eight significant snowfalls in the month of March, dating back to the 1800s.

The latest date of snowfall in Middle Tennessee is dated back to April 25, 1910, when 1 and a half inches fell across Nashville.