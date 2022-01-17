NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Winter weather moved through Middle Tennessee early Sunday morning, with many areas east south of Interstate 40 and along the Plateau measuring the highest snow totals.

Preliminary snow totals shows areas in west and south Middle Tennessee received anywhere from four to nine inches. Hohenwald measured the estimated highest total with nine inches, Mt. Pleasant received 7.5 inches and Summertown and Nolensville each saw 5 inches. The majority of Davidson County recorded around 1.5 inches.

(Graphic: WKRN)

Clarkrange on the Plateau saw 8.8 inches, Tracy City measured 5.5 inches, Lynnville received 5 inches and Monteagle got 4.5 inches.

(Graphic: WKRN)

(Graphic: WKRN)

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews worked 16-hour shifts to keep up with roadways. While they have worked to prepare the roads, TDOT urges motorists to avoid the roadways during the storm if they can.