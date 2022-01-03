NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Winter weather moved through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Sunday night into Monday morning and many areas east of I-65 saw over half a foot of snow.

Bell Buckle had the highest snow totals with 9 inches on the ground. Both Petersburg and Shelbyville had at least 8 inches of snow. Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Gainesboro, and McMinnville all had 7 inches of snow. While Milton, Dowelltown, Normandy, and Chapel Hill all saw half a foot or more.

Rebekah Hammonds, the Region 3 Community Relations Officer with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said that they were ready for the snow even though some areas got more than forecasted. “We were ready when the snow started. I know that our southern counties got a lot more than anticipated. And a few hours ago, or as a few hours ago, we were still clearing some roads and moving on to the secondary roads.”

As the snow melts and refreezes overnight TDOT is ready to treat slick spots.

Hammonds recommends preparing ahead of time for the morning commute, “Plan ahead. We always want drivers to plan ahead, if you know you’re going to be getting on an interstate, for the most part, you’re going to be okay, especially in these conditions because things are drying so quickly. But if you know that you’re going to be on a secondary or tertiary road that two-lane maybe doesn’t always get treated, take time to slow down and navigate whatever you know, you may encounter.”