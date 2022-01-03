NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Snow fell from west to east across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Sunday night, leaving many to wake up Monday to a winter wonderland

Most areas, including Nashville, saw up to to 1″ with pockets of 2″ possible in some areas. Counties south and east of Davidson County experienced much more snow, with Bedford County recording as much as nine inches.

Chapel Hill in Marshall County notched six inches of snow while South Murfreesboro in Rutherford County recorded an impressive seven inches.

As many as 1,500 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power beginning around 10 p.m. Sunday, mostly in the southern portion of Davidson County. The number of those impacted has declined to around 800. Middle Tennessee Electric also reported scattered outages.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Cumberland Plateau until 7 a.m.

McMinnville (Courtesy: Christie Allison)

Bell Buckle (Source: WKRN)

Murfreesboro (Courtesy: Lindsey Trout)

Bell Buckle (Courtesy: Rob Bowen)

McMinnville (Courtesy: Valerie Wells)

McMinnville (Courtesy: Valerie Wells)

Gainesboro, Tennessee (Courtesy: Terilyn Jenkins)

Watertown (Courtesy: John Bagsby)

Belmont (Courtesy: Paul Chenoweth)

Bell Buckle (Courtesy: Joey Theriot)

Coffee County (Courtesy: Melissa Gilmer)

Coffee County (Courtesy: Melissa Gilmer)

Christiana (Courtesy: Randall Grogan)

Christiana (Courtesy: Randall Grogan)

The snow will tapered off in Nashville and the I-65 corridor after midnight and after 3 a.m. for the plateau.

With temperatures now into the mid-20s, slick spots will likely be developing on roadways, so please be careful if you have to drive early Monday morning.