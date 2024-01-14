NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The snow moved in Sunday evening, covering roadways quickly. With temperatures falling into the low to mid-teens overnight, roads will continue to be very slick Monday morning, so you are encouraged not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

The snow will continue through most of the day on Monday, Jan. 15, tapering off by evening.

Interstates are snow-covered with only the path of the vehicles showing, and secondary roads are snow-packed.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and a Winter Weather Advisory continues for Southern Kentucky until 6 p.m. on Monday.

We expect a secondary surge of snow for Monday, with the snow finally tapering off near sunset, lingering until 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the Plateau.

Click on the arrows below to step through Future Tracker’s forecast of the snow:

When it is all said and done, we are expecting Nashville to be in the three to four inch range with areas to the south and east possibly receiving totals up to seven inches.

To the northwest, we are looking at one to three inches where there may not be as much snow on Monday as there was on Sunday, Jan. 14.

DANGEROUS COLD:

With temperatures Monday morning in the low to mid-teens, the wind chill will be below zero in our northwest and mostly single digits elsewhere. The afternoon wind chills will be in the single digits to low teens.

Tuesday morning’s wind chills will mostly be below zero, with afternoon wind chills again in the single digits to low teens.

FOR MOM AND DAD:

When the kids go outside to play in the snow, please bundle them up with the heavy coat, hat, gloves, scarf, ear muffs, etc.

Use the arrows on the graphic below to step through the forecast wind chills for the next two days:

We are expecting temperatures to stay below freezing until the afternoon hours on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Unfortunately, another front may push us back below freezing for Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20.