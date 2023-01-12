NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Pickett, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, White, Cumberland, Warren, Grundy, Van Buren, and Franklin Counties in Middle TN from 3 am Friday until 6 am Saturday.

Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN & Southern KY will see them. However, they will last longer east, especially on the Plateau where accumulation is likely. The snow should wrap up Friday night.

Snow Totals

The Plateau could see 1 to 2 inches of snow and that could also lead to slick roads Friday night and Saturday morning as temperatures drop below freezing.