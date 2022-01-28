NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The snow flurries and snow showers arrived right on time Friday afternoon, and by sunset, many areas already had a coating on the ground.

Most areas of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky will get a dusting to 1/2″ (though there may be a few exceptions), while areas farther east could see up to an inch — and on the Plateau 1″ with pockets of 2″ is likely.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for those eastern areas, and was extended farther south this evening.

Temperatures are already below freezing. Watch for slick spots to develop on the roadways where heavier bursts of snow occur, particularly on bridges and overpasses, BUT ALSO on less-traveled roadways, as temperatures are tumbling down to the mid to upper teens by daybreak Saturday morning.

In addition, wind chills will be dropping to the single digits overnight, so the cold could be dangerous for those not dressed properly.

Saturday’s highs will struggle to reach the mid-30s despite abundant sunshine.

We do moderate Sunday back to around 50 by the afternoon, and next week, we could be near 60 by midweek as rain returns.