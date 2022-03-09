Friday evening, a strong cold front will bring in cold temperatures. At the same time, a low pressure system from the south will bring in rain that will quickly turn to snow as temperatures plunge. The snow will continue into early Saturday.

We are anticipating snow accumulation. Most of us will see 1 to 3 inches of snow, but the Plateau could see 3 inches or more.

Whatever we do see will stick around since highs won’t get above freezing. Then, on Sunday morning we could be near record lows as we are forecasting 20 and the record is 19 from 1998.

Also, there could be some impact to travel especially late Friday into early Saturday. Now is the time to prepare.