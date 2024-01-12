NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Now is the time to prepare for the snow and arctic air coming this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Henry, Carroll, Benton, and Decatur counties from noon Sunday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. We expect the watch to be expanded to cover a large portion of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

We may see some snow showers early Sunday morning, but the main event arrives Sunday night. The snow continues during the day Monday and moves out early Tuesday.

As far as totals go, we believe the heaviest snow will fall south and east of Nashville where three to six inches of snow is possible. However, one to three inches of snow is likely north and west of Nashville. These numbers will change as we get new model data in, but it does look like everyone will see measurable snow.

Whatever snow we do see will stick around because temperatures remain below freezing through Thursday, Jan. 18. Dangerous cold is likely Tuesday and Wednesday morning where low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 degrees.

On top of that, it will be blustery, so wind chill values could be below zero in spots both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. A Wind Chill Advisory may be issued for those days.