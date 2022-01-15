NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Middle Tennessee and a portion of Southern Kentucky from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday.

Significant snowfall is likely this weekend across Middle Tennessee.

The area of low pressure that is bringing in the moisture from the Gulf, which will depict where the heaviest band of snow will set up.

Latest models are in agreement that most of our area will see the changeover to a wintry mix/snow late Saturday night before becoming all snow Sunday morning.

TIMING: Saturday expect rain. As we transition into Sunday, the precipitation type is also expected to transition into a sleet/snow mix as temperatures hover near freezing. Sunday mid-morning through the afternoon, snow will be our main precipitation type. Click through the images below for the hour-by-hour:

Snowfall rates could be at 1-2 inches per hour meaning travel will become treacherous Sunday so please stay off the roads.

Snow totals look significant in a few communities. Four to seven inches with areas of higher amounts is not out of the question especially for folks south of I-40 and on the Plateau. Nashville will see 2 to 4+ inches and right now it looks like areas north and west of Clarksville may see 2-4″ also, though there will be a “cut-off point for the heaviest snow the farther northwest you are located.

Cold air moves in behind this so whatever we do see will stick around through Monday. Travel impacts will be felt starting Saturday night and lasting through Monday and potentially even into Tuesday morning as black ice is a possibility.

BOTTOM LINE: it will snow in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this weekend. It could be significant in many spots so get prepared now.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for the potential winter weather, stressing their plans are very preliminary and could change with the forecast. Right now, TDOT is planning to treat roads, particularly the interstates with brine. In other areas, TDOT is waiting for the rain to come through first.

Law enforcement and tow companies in Clarksville are also preparing for winter weather in Montgomery county.

