NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Significant snow is likely this weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Models are agreeing that the snow totals could be HUGE in some communities. Where the heaviest of snow will fall is still being fine-tuned.

The area of low pressure that is bringing in the moisture from the Gulf, could move 50 miles north or south, which will depict where the heaviest band of snow will set up. If it moves further north, higher totals will be in Southern Kentucky. Fifty miles further south, we could see significant totals in Middle Tennessee.

TIMING: Rain begins Saturday midday, turning to sleet/snow mix then all snow Sunday.

Snow totals will vary. Specifics are hard to determine right now as the track of the low is unknown.





Not only will we have to deal with the snow, freezing rain and sleet are also likely. We could see up to a quarter inch of ice in spots. This alone could cripple communities. Then several inches of snow falling on top of the ice could cause serious issues; power outages, etc.

BOTTOM LINE: it will snow in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this weekend. It could be significant in spots. Make sure to check back as we get closer to the event as timing/location/totals will be fine-tuned.