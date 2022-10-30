NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’ll see showers on and off throughout Sunday. With rain in play, highs will stay in the mid and upper-60s.
Halloween, Monday, will be mainly cloudy with showers at times. During trick-or-treating time, there could still be a stray shower mostly east of I-65, but not a washout by any means. Temps will be in the 60s during the evening.
Warmer and mostly dry weather will prevail for the remainder of the upcoming week, with only a small shower chance late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
70s will be returning to the forecast with possibly 80 degrees by the end of the week and next weekend.
