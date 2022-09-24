NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Waking up to a few areas of light rain this morning with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll see showers through midday, with drier conditions and mid-80s by the afternoon. It won’t be a washout for most of Middle Tennessee.

Our best chance for a few storms to come will be later tonight through Sunday morning as a cold front approaches. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (1/5) for our far western communities. A few strong storms are possible.

Tomorrow, we expect showers during the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon and highs in the low to mid-80s. However, a few lingering storms on The Cumberland Plateau are expected in the afternoon and may be strong. A marginal risk (1/5) is in effect for this area.

Another cool down is in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday, dropping lows to the 50s and highs in the upper 70s, followed by more cool air moving in for the mid and later parts of the week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Tropical Storm Ian has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to intensify and make landfall next week as a Category 3 hurricane along the western coast of Florida. This track keeps us on the dry side.

It’s still days away, but we’ll keep you posted.