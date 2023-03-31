NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As severe storms make their way toward Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, local governments and organizations are helping people get off the streets and out of harm’s way.

Storms are expected to hit the area Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, a Moderate Risk (category 4 of 5) continues for the TN River counties. The Enhanced Risk (category 3 of 5) has expanded farther east to the Cumberland Plateau. Only a few counties in our far east areas remain under the Slight Risk (category 2 of 5).

As the storms get closer to the area, many counties are opening up shelters for residents to stay safe. You can find a full list of known shelters below:

Tennessee

Benton County Camden First Baptist Church Missionary Grove Baptist Church Camden Police Department Holladay Methodist Church New Beginnings Church

Decatur County Calvary Baptist Church Decatur County Courthouse

Henry County Inman Middle School Dorothy and Noble Harrellson School Henry High School Lakewood Elementary WG Rhea School

Marshall County Greater First Baptist Cornersville Church of Christ

Lawrence County Mars Hill Baptist Liberty Grove Baptist



Kentucky

Warren County Basil Griffin Park Michael Buchanon Park Ephram White Park Phil Moore Park Ed Spear Park



You can also find a full list of American Red Cross shelters HERE.

You can stay follow along with the latest information on Friday evening’s storms by CLICKING HERE.